Luton Town manager Rob Edwards was "pleased" to have Tom Lockyer in the squad during their "tough" 1-1 friendly draw with Ipswich.

Lockyer collapsed in the Hatters' Championship play-off final win in May.

Edwards told the club's media: "It was really important to do what he does best and get out there. Locks is a really big figure for us, both on and off the pitch.

"So good to have him back out there, he needs more game time as his off season looked different to the rest of the boys. We will build him up in a safe way."

Edwards said he expects his team to change markedly in the coming weeks as he demands more from them in training and the club prepares for a first shot at Premier League football.

He added: "Ipswich was a really difficult game, that's why we wanted to play them. They’re a good team and have caused lots of problems in the Championship.

"We wanted that style of game as that’s what we’re going to come up against, but ten times more, going forward.

“We've picked up no injuries, we are starting to push one or two players as well by giving 90 minutes to a few. Some of the new players are getting a feel for what we are about, so there were positives there."