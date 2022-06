Hearts have announced a home friendly with Stoke City on 23 July, which will double as a testimonial for former captain and manager Gary Locke.

Locke, 46, played at Tynecastle between 1992-2001 and took over as manager from February 2013 to May 2014 as the club fell into administration and relegation.

He has been employed in the role of principal ambassador since returning in 2017.