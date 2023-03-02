It's fair to judge me for cup final loss - Beale

Rangers manager Michael Beale says it is inevitable that he will be judged for the club's Viaplay Cup final defeat, but is targeting a strong finish to what has been a disappointing season so far.

“I think it’s fair to judge", he said. "Everyone is going to judge regardless.

"You have to keep moving forward. That was the 90th day I was in the job on Sunday. It’s very rare in football that you lose one in so many and obviously have such huge opinion, divided I would say.

"The story of our season has been one of disappointment. There’s still 12 games to go and a Scottish Cup to try to retain. My focus is on that.

"When the window reopens there’s going to be change, but at this moment in time we’re in the middle of the campaign not the end of it."