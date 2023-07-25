Five-goal Livingston earn emphatic win at Cove

Livingston delivered an empathic five-goal victory at Cove Rangers to keep their hopes of Viaplay Cup progression alive.

Headers from Tom Parkes and Ayo Obileye either side of the break had David Martindale's side two up before Parkes turned provider for Bruce Anderson to convert a looping headed effort of his own.

The Premiership visitors added gloss to an impressive win as two fine strikes from Stephen Kelly made it five on the night.

Martindale's men remain a point behind Group C leaders Hamilton Academical with one game to play, but victory at home to Clyde on Saturday will at the very least put Livingston in a strong position to qualify as one of the three best runners-up.