Martin Keown, former England defender and MOTD2 pundit

Sunday's win over Manchester City was a great result for Liverpool - but I don't think it changes much for them in the title race.

It would have to be one of the biggest comebacks of all time for them to win the Premier League from here, even after this victory.

Liverpool are still 10 points behind City, although Jurgen Klopp's side do have a game in hand.

Crucially, we know how City react when they are beaten. Under Pep Guardiola, they always seem to go on long runs of winning game after game.

They had won seven out of nine in the league before they went to Anfield, and I'd expect them now to go and win their next seven games before the season stops for the World Cup. That's what they do.

So, although it was a good day for Liverpool, in terms of what it means at the top of the table, it was a much better one for my old team Arsenal.