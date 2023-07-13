‘Convert our dominance into goals and cut out silly defensive lapses'

We asked you what the keys to success will be for Rangers in the coming season.

Here is a selection of your responses:

Anon: League title is a must! Also a good run in Europe. Anything else is a bonus.

Tom: Rangers need to play with more intensity and pace. We have a habit of maintaining possession in areas that don't hurt the opposition. Too often I see them dispossess the opposition in their half and then watch as we pass the ball back to our centre-backs. Slow attacking play makes us too easy to defend against.

Martin: Shut the door at the back and stop conceding silly goals. Be more ruthless in front of goal. Hopefully we have found a striker that can do this. We have a strong squad. Let's come out the traps flying.

Colin: As well as not dropping many points to Celtic, need to not drop too many stupid points to last-minute goals. Need to finish teams off early in games but still keep pressing them. Fight to the final whistle, even if a goal or two up. That's what wins you the league and the cups.

Frazer: Every game from day one is a cup final. Can't leave anything in the tank. The team need to go pelting into Old Firm derbies knowing they can turn Celtic over. They have a 'new' manager - try to push Celtic mentally to having a shaky start.

Ronnie: It's quite simply converting our possession and dominance into goals and cut out the dreadful defensive lapses. We matched Celtic last term even though we didn't get the points we deserved, simply because we squandered chances. Our new forwards must start the campaign with goals. We only have one team to beat. Our new signings must hit ground running.

Dean: Avoiding injuries is a must. Can't think of any team ever who had worse injuries than Rangers last season.

Lewis: One of the main reasons we failed to succeed last season was squad depth. Celtic had too much quality depth with which we found it hard to compete. One of the main objectives for Michael Beale was to strengthen our squad and add depth and that's exactly what he's done during this transfer window to help us properly compete for the title this season.

Gerry: With a lot of new signings, the team will have to gel quickly. Cut out some of the silly mistakes at the back. We also need to turn our dominant possession into creating more opportunities and definitely more goals to kill teams off and not rue the chances we get.

Nicky: Qualification for the group stages of Champions League and have positive performances with the money it brings - then a good run in Europa League. Domestically, it has to be winning the league and get to the cup finals. That's the expectation at Rangers. Really looking forward to the new season. Michael Beale has the master plan and it's taking shape nicely.