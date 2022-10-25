A 'ridiculous' call and an 'utter mess' of a rule
Social media was awash with comment on West Ham's opening goal on Monday, given the ball struck Thilo Kehrer's hand in the build-up.
So far, about 46% of people think Kehrer definitely handled the ball, with 10% saying he probably did and 6% edging to awarding an infringement. That means the total on the side of ruling the goal out is 62%.
"Since I've been here there's been 10 serious VAR checks and none have gone our way," said Bournemouth's interim manager Gary O'Neil.
"It is a blatant handball. His hand moves towards the ball. I'm not surprised because it's getting ridiculous."
So, given there is widespread confusion over all things handball, here's an actual breakdown of how the rules stand.
When deciding a handball decision, referees have three key considerations:
Whether it is a "deliberate action" by the player - i.e. have they moved their arm towards the ball;
If the the hand or arm is in "a natural position", - i.e. away from the body;
The proximity of the player from the ball and the speed it hits them on the arm/hand.
For accidental handball in the build-up to a goal:
If one player accidentally handles the ball and a team-mate scores, the goal is given;
However, if a player accidentally handles the ball themselves and goes on to score, the goal will not stand.