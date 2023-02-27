Manchester United are eyeing up a potential move for Celta Vigo midfielder Gabri Veiga, 20, who would cost a reported £26m. (AS - in Spanish), external

Inter Milan and Argentina striker Lautaro Martinez, 25, is being monitored by Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea. (Teamtalk), external

Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani and Jim Ratcliffe's Ineos Group would need to raise their initial offers to convince the Glazer family to sell Manchester United. (Telegraph - subscription required), external

Prospective new Manchester United owner Ratcliffe missed the chance to meet Avram Glazer after opting to watch his Nice side face Monaco instead of attending the Carabao Cup final. (Mirror), external

