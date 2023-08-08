'Competitive' Saints still need attacking reinforcements

Jamie Beatson, We Are Perth, external

There was possibly a feeling - at least from the outside - that Hearts would rack up a heavy score line at McDiarmid Park on Saturday. In the circumstances - and given the defence included two guys who had turned up at Saints just a day or two before the match - it was a much closer contest than anticipated.

We were at the very least competitive. It was a fairly even first half, but Hearts took control as the second half wore on, as their quality and depth of squad told.

Saints are still short of bodies - particularly in attacking areas - but it sounds like we will be trying to remedy that this week. The new boys Maclean has brought in showed up well on Saturday, so more signings of that profile will surely help.