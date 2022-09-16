J﻿oe Bradshaw, BBC Sport

Mikel Arteta has been speaking to the media before Arsenal’s game at Brentford on Sunday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

He praised the country’s “phenomenal” response to the passing of the Queen: “It shows the level of respect and admiration for her. It was very emotional coming from a different culture and country to see that reaction. It says a lot about who she was.”

He is delighted to have been named Manager of the Month for August: “It’s a sign the team is performing well. Thank you to everyone at the club that contributes on a daily basis, to the players for making the difference and to our supporters.”

He wouldn’t be drawn on team news: “I’ve not much to give today. We will have to wait until Saturday to make that decision.”

On Ben White, who missed out on the England squad: “To have versatile players being able to play in two positions to the level Ben can is something any manager wants. That’s Gareth’s [Southgate] decision. Whenever Ben gets the call he will be ready.”

He anticipates a formidable challenge at Brentford: “They are a really good side. What Thomas [Frank] and his staff have done over the years and their results against top clubs, sets the tone. We are very aware of how difficult it will be to beat them.”

