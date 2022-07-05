Dan James says pre-season will be key for Leeds United to implement Jesse Marsch's style.

Speaking to BBC Radio Leeds' Adam Pope, he said: "The transition is always hard going from one manager to the other, especially in the middle of the season, to get their points of view across.

"I think we did really well considering the time of year, so this next five weeks is about nailing down this new system, listening to the manager and the coaches about what he wants from each individual player.

"We have added some great new additions to the squad, which is always great, and I’m looking forward to it now."

James said getting signings in early is "huge" for the squad on.

He added: "It’s always great for the boys to come in early doors. A couple of them have worked with the manager before.

"They know the system and how he wants them to play. It’s great for them to get to know the boys and form that bond between each other on and off the pitch."

