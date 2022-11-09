'We take every competition seriously' - Arteta ready for Carabao Cup
Mikel Arteta says he is taking the Carabao Cup seriously as Arsenal enter the competition against Brighton on Wednesday.
Top of the Premier League, through in the Europa League and off the back of a gruelling schedule, Arteta could be excused for not prioritising the competition.
However, the Gunners boss insists the game is important for his players to maintain their winning feeling.
"We have to take every competition seriously," he said. "We cannot treat one differently to the others.
"Obviously, we need to understand the risks and rewards, but we want another win because playing well helps winning - and winning helps winning.
"It maintains the mood, maintains the momentum, the confidence and the trust. It's beneficial in all aspects."
He also praised Brazil pair Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli after they were named in their nation's World Cup squad.
"They are delighted," he said. "Its a huge achievement to be part of the national team. They have big smiles on their faces."