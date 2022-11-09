M﻿ikel Arteta says he is taking the Carabao Cup seriously as Arsenal enter the competition against Brighton on Wednesday.

T﻿op of the Premier League, through in the Europa League and off the back of a gruelling schedule, Arteta could be excused for not prioritising the competition.

H﻿owever, the Gunners boss insists the game is important for his players to maintain their winning feeling.

"﻿We have to take every competition seriously," he said. "We cannot treat one differently to the others.

"﻿Obviously, we need to understand the risks and rewards, but we want another win because playing well helps winning - and winning helps winning.

"﻿It maintains the mood, maintains the momentum, the confidence and the trust. It's beneficial in all aspects."

H﻿e also praised Brazil pair Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli after they were named in their nation's World Cup squad.

"﻿They are delighted," he said. "Its a huge achievement to be part of the national team. They have big smiles on their faces."