Sandro Tonali made a sensational Newcastle United debut in the 5-1 win over Aston Villa and Magpies striker Callum Wilson believes a player of his ability "needs to showcase" his talent in the Premier League.

Midfielder Tonali joined Newcastle from his boyhood club AC Milan in July.

Wilson was hugely impressed with his first competitive performance for the club and, on the Footballer's Football Podcast on BBC Sounds, he spoke about how Tonali is settling in.

The England striker said: "He's come from Milan, it's totally different football and a totally different culture. He's probably born and bred around that area so that's his team.

"Football moves on so quickly and, ultimately, his ability needs to be showcased in the Premier League.

"He's quite a laid back, cool character anyway. Even off the pitch, you have to get to know him a bit and chat to him to then get a smile out of him. There were people saying: 'He doesn't want to be there, blah blah blah...'

"But his performance spoke a thousand words. He put in a man-of-the-match display, he ran the game from minute one, scored early, you could see his ability.

"When he did score, he was happy and smiling. After the end of the game, he was buzzing. And then afterwards he was back to his chilled, reserved self.

"It's difficult for him. He's not got much English at the minute, he's in a new country learning a new language in a different environment.

"He's not going to be the Sandro that he is around his own people and his own friends - but that will come."

