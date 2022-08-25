Jesse Marsch is delighted with Leeds' start to the season but is keeping his players' feet on the ground as they prepare for a tricky trip to Brighton.

Leeds have seven points from their opening three games and are third in the table, just two points off leaders Arsenal.

He wants to keep the "momentum" going after an eye-catching 3-0 win over Chelsea last Sunday.

"I have been saying for weeks that something special is happening here," he said. "Obviously results always validate and against good opponents, of course.

"I don't think we needed validation internally, though. This result doesn't mean anything for the next game.

"We need to stay laser-focused, keep improving and maximising our potential every day. We want the players to continue to commit to our playing style and the mentality of the group.

"The minute we think we're doing well, that's when we'll get smacked in the face."