Ralph Hasenhuttl says Southampton "will definitely not sell" striker Che Adams this summer.

Adams, who has been strongly linked with a move to Everton, has also been of interest to Leeds United and Nottingham Forest.

Speaking to the media, Hassenhuttl addressed the rumours and said: "I can categorically say that he's our player and he's staying with us.

"We will definitely not sell him this summer."

On the Scotland international's start to the season, he added: "He has a big impact when he comes on.

"He showed against Cambridge he can score goals. It's a sign of him feeling confident."