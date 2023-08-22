Alex Pewter, FYP podcast, external

Monday night's game at Selhurst Park offered a change in pace for Roy Hodgson's Crystal Palace - a shift from playing relegation candidates to Champions League contenders.

As this week's proverbial measuring stick, Arsenal would help answer the question that will dominate the opening stages in asking how good this team is. Or rather, how good they could be with extra help.

Without being drawn into the minor details of the game or the result itself, what could we learn about this team from a broader perspective?

Is the centre-half tandem of Joachim Andersen and Marc Guehi worthy of a top-ten ranking in the Premier League? How would Tyrick Mitchell cope against one of the league's most dynamic attackers in Bukayo Saka?

The game itself may have descended into a frantic affair, spurred on by a red card, but for the hard work the team exhibited, questions surrounding squad depth continue to surface.

No doubt buoyed by the retention of Michael Olise, the club no longer must search to replace his high rate of chance-creation, but the team is still in danger of being left under-resourced.

Moments such as Monday's game may present themselves again against 'better' opposition, where a change of centre-forward, for example, could allow the team to capitalise on unlikely points.

For the club's ownership, encouraging performances should be indicators to push this squad further rather than an assurance that the current team will ultimately be OK.