Squad depth struggles - analysis

Andrew Southwick, BBC Scotland

Both sides had been struggling for form and suffered midweek League Cup exits.

However, David Martindale made just one change from the loss to Dundee United as he tried to keep a some consistency within his side and it paid off, with his only change - James Penrice in for Andrew Shinnie - making a telling difference.

Hearts have a squad packed with talent but injuries to key players has them reeling early on. Manager Robbie Neilson named key players such as Michael Smith, Lawrence Shankland and Alan Forrest on the bench, citing training knocks.

Without them, the visitors offered little threat and looked vulnerable at the back, and even the introductions of the latter two failed to rouse his side. The worry for Hearts fans is the squad is still lacking despite a busy transfer window.

