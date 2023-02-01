Journalist Luke Edwards doesn't believe Bournemouth did enough in the January transfer window to ensure Premier League survival, but he believes the Cherries have been sensible with their money.

Bournemouth made six signings, bringing in Antoine Semenyo, Dango Ouattara, Darren Randolph, Matias Vina, Illia Zabarnyi and Hamed Traore.

Edwards told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast: "I don’t think Bournemouth have done enough to stay up.

"I think they are in a mess but they were limited on what they could do. I look at the players they brought in and I’m not sure they are going to give them the boost they need to stay up.

"I’m wary of picking on Bournemouth because they are constantly punching above their weight and they knew it would be a battle to stay up.

"They have been fairly sensible in that if they go down, they are not going to have overstretched themselves financially. The idea would be if you go down you come straight back up. It is risky, but I don’t think they’ve done enough to stay up."

