Celtic v Rangers: Abada preferred to Maeda

Ange Postecoglou has unsurprisingly picked the same XI which demolished Dundee United 9-0 last week, having made nine changes in the League Cup against Ross County on Wednesday.

Liel Abada keeps his place in attack after scoring a hat-trick, with Daizen Maeda on the bench.

Celtic: Hart, Juranovic, Carter-Vickers, Starfelt, Taylor, Hatate, McGregor, Riley, Abada, Furuhashi, Jota.

Substitutes: Siegrist, Jenz, Maeda, Forrest, Giakoumakis, Turnbull, Mooy, Ralston, Haksabanovic.