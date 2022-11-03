Arsenal’s victory against Zurich earlier in the competition was the first meeting between these sides. Arsenal have now won all seven of their matches against Swiss clubs, the most games they’ve played against teams from a particular nation while winning each time.

Zurich have lost all five of their away matches against English sides in Europe, conceding three goals per game on average. Their most recent away game against an English club saw them lose 3-0 against Aston Villa in the Uefa Intertoto Cup in July 2002.

Arsenal have lost just one of their last 19 group stage matches at home in major European competitions (W15 D3), while they have won each of their last five such games.