Anderson heads Livi winner against Queen's Park

Livingston striker Bruce AndersonSNS

Bruce Anderson made the difference at Lesser Hampden

Bruce Anderson scored his second goal in two games as Livingston continued their pre-season preparations with a 1-0 win over Queen's Park at Lesser Hampden.

With his side having drawn 0-0 with Rangers in a closed-doors game then beaten Alloa Athletic 2-0, manager David Martindale's plans against the Championship side had to be altered shortly before kick-off in Glasgow.

Sean Kelly replaced Mo Sangere in the starting line-up, with the midfield summer arrival from Accrington Stanley dropping out of the squad.

The only goal of the game came after 50 minutes, when Scott Pittman forced a save from goalkeeper Callan McKenna and Morgan Boyes set up striker Anderson, who scored the second against Alloa, to head home.

Related Topics