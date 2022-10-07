Sutton's prediction: 2-1

I watched Newcastle beat Fulham last weekend and I was very impressed with them going forward.

Callum Wilson did well on his return from injury and Miguel Almiron looks a completely different player compared to last season.

Almiron only got one goal during the whole of that campaign but has three already this time, and his first against Fulham was one of the goals of the season.

Brentford are quite a stubborn team but Newcastle will take the game to them, and I can see them creating enough chances to win it.

Bees striker Ivan Toney will have a point to prove going back to St James' Park - he is in my fantasy team, but he needs to pull his finger out if he is going to make a difference on Saturday.

Ryan's prediction: 2-0

I went to watch Newcastle against Manchester City earlier in the season and I was really impressed. It was a brilliant game and City did their stuff but Newcastle were excellent too. Allan Saint-Maximin's performance in the first half was one of the best I have ever seen live, he was just ridiculous. I think they are a force to be reckoned with this season.

