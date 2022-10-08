A﻿ndrew Petrie, BBC Sport Scotland

It's not been that long since Hibs won four consecutive games - February 2021 - but it will feel like an eternity for the fans.

Lee Johnson, with the benefit of hindsight, claimed he felt this was a natural evolution for his side. Maybe he's right. They look confident, they've gelled quickly, and there's a good feeling about the place.

Therefore it's no surprise that he's named the same side three weeks on the spin and he'll be aiming to keep as close as to that XI as possible in the next few weeks - although the hectic schedule may force his hand.

T﻿he most important thing will be the fitness of Martin Boyle and Ryan Porteous - the latter took a serious dunt to the head when he scored, and it was perhaps surprising to see him continue.