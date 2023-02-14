'Cup exit was dire & unexpected'

Stuart Barrie, Livingston supporter

Rubbish, rotten and very regrettable. All words that sum up getting dumped out of the cup by Inverness Caley Thistle.

To be fair you could add uncharacteristic, unusual and unknown as to why we turned in such a dire performance.

The two clubs came up through the leagues almost together and there was a bit of a rivalry between us over the years. Previous victories, like the classic 4-3 on 1 May 1999, tasted all the sweeter as it was against them.

Our upward trajectory and their languishing in the Championship meant we’ve only played each other in cup games and they have done pretty well in those it has to be said. We should have expected a hard game, but we didn’t turn up.

It was one of these awful days where nothing was as it should be, even my steak pie was below par (too much gravy, not enough meaty filling).

Inverness deserved the win, they sensed we were off our game, took their chances, got the goals and head to the next round.

A small consolation is that Queen's Park , the team displaced by Caley after they were ejected from the competition, will be even more raging than us at that result as they would have fancied their chances against a Livi stuck in second gear.

Positives to take from the game? It was daylight trudging back to the car.