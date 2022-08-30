It's July 2021 and a talented young winger has signed for Manchester United after a stellar season on the continent.

Jadon Sancho had scored eight goals and made 12 for Borussia Dortmund in 2020-21. In the two prior seasons he'd scored a total of 29 league goals for the Bundesliga giants.

Since joining United? Six goals and three assists.

Given the club's struggles as a whole last season, those numbers may not be fair on Sancho but they are a cautionary tale as the latest young superstar arrives at Old Trafford for an eye-watering price.

Antony is good. Last year, he scored one in three and had a record of four assists in every five games, putting him among the very best in Europe.

He's only 22, Erik ten Hag knows his qualities intimately from working with him at Ajax and he has started the last two competitive internationals for Brazil.

The data suggests Antony is a dynamic, exciting forward who will get fans off their seats and provide yet more pace and sparkle to a United attack that already boasts two speedy Anthonys (Martial and Elanga) as well as Sancho and Marcus Rashford.

He will fit neatly into the counter-attacking style and press that had Liverpool on the ropes last week.

But is he ready for the profile and scrutiny that comes with an £81m transfer tag? After all, more experienced players have wilted in the heat of Old Trafford expectation, and it's not like lots of other top clubs were chasing his signature.

With five new arrivals and close to £200m spent this summer, Ten Hag is putting his stamp on this United side.

The United faithful will hope desperately that Antony can fulfil his potential and, perhaps, help Sancho recapture the form that saw him billed as United's next saviour this time last summer.