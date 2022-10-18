West Ham manager David Moyes has backed Jurgen Klopp to be alongside him on the touchline at Wednesday’s Premier League match after the Liverpool boss was shown a red card against Manchester City on Sunday.

Klopp’s outraged reaction to an assistant referee saw him dismissed but Moyes defended his actions as being in the heat of the moment.

“For 90 minutes or so, it becomes a really emotional game,” he said. “Sometimes you can change your character from what your true character is. If you look at the incident, he was probably right.

“I hope Jurgen is in the dugout as we want to play against the best. We all have great respect for the referee.”

Liverpool’s win over Manchester City has breathed new life into their stuttering season and Moyes is well aware of the threat they will pose.

“I don’t think anybody feels Liverpool will be close to the bottom end of the league,” he said.

“But we were really competitive against the better teams last year and I hope we can be again this season.”