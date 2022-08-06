Newcastle goalscorer Callum Wilson: "We were dominant with the ball but we didn’t score – but in the second half the quality showed.

"First game of the season, we weren’t clinical enough and they played with a back five so it was congested in there and we needed to be a bit more intricate.

"I back myself, I want to go the World Cup so it’s about hitting the ground running. I’m disappointed I didn’t score more.

"I’m confident in all the players and staff here, we had a good end to the season last year and started well today but we don’t want to get carried away."