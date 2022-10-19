Bournemouth v Southampton: Team news

Ben Pearson has a chance of making Bournemouth's matchday squad for the first time following his recovery from a knee injury.

Interim head coach Gary O'Neil has no new injury concerns, with Joe Rothwell and Junior Stanislas returning as unused substitutes at the weekend.

Southampton are without defender Armel Bella-Kotchap, who dislocated his shoulder against West Ham on Sunday.

Theo Walcott and Ibrahima Diallo are fitness doubts because of illness.

