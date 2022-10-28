Livi 'full of confidence' for Celtic visit - Nouble

Joel Nouble is hoping Livingston can capitalise on any Champions League fatigue in the Celtic ranks this weekend.

"It must be tough for them playing after Europe because the Champions League is a whole other level," said the Lions forward.

“They're a top team with quality players that can rotate, but it will still have an effect on some players."

Livingston were denied their first-ever Ibrox victory Rangers last week when Rangers equalised in the last minute.

"The way we played [at Ibrox] gives us massive confidence", said Nouble.

"We can go into this game with a bit more belief that we can put in a similar performance against Celtic.

"It excites me because those are the games you want to play in. I want to test myself against the best players in the league.”