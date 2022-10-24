M﻿anchester City narrowed the gap to league leaders Arsenal with a 3-1 win over Brighton and superstar duo Kevin de Bruyne and Erling Haaland feature in Garth's team of the week.

Kevin de Bruyne

Manchester City were sent packing from Anfield last week having been battered and bruised and with their ego severely dented. You can't expect to compete for a Premier League title and not expect Liverpool to have a say in the proceedings.

However, the way in which Manchester City recovered from that mauling on Merseyside and bounced back to destroy Brighton should provide Liverpool - and the rest of the league - with some cause for concern. Erling Haaland looked like he wasn't the slightest bit concerned about what happened at Anfield, while Kevin de Bruyne never does.

Erling Haaland

Having seen the challenge on Manchester City's Erling Haaland by Robert Sanchez in the Brighton goal, I'm starting to think there is nothing wrong with VAR technology but everything wrong with the people who interpret what's taken place.

It looks like VAR is starting to ignore the clear and obvious and concentrate on the difficult and complicated. Both of City's penalty appeals should have been given. As for Haaland's challenge on Adam Webster that led to the striker's opening goal, if that challenge had taken place at Anfield is anyone seriously telling me that Lee Mason wouldn't have given a free-kick against Haaland?

VAR is all over the place, but fortunately not so obvious to affect Haaland, who was clearly the best striker on the pitch.