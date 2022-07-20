Manager Lee Johnson said some of his Hibs players "did not do enough" in a League Cup shootout loss against Morton at Easter Road.

The home side were booed off following the 1-1 draw, with the Championship visitors then prevailing 3-1 on penalties.

Level on points with Falkirk, who they lost to in their second group outing, Hibs face an early exit unless the League One side are beaten at home by League Two Clyde on Saturday.

"It was a game we had a lot of control in but that doesn't always win you football matches," Johnson told BBC Scotland. "Having 19 shots on goal and only three on target pretty much sums it up.

"Credit to Morton. I thought they were excellent in terms of work-rate. They shuffled quickly across the pitch, stopped crosses and put their bodies on the line. But we have got to be better.

"We've not won against two teams we believe we should have won quite convincingly against. We're all frustrated because it's a competition we should have advanced in and now we need a bit of help - or a lot of help from Clyde.

"We've put ourselves in that position and that's difficult. Some didn't do enough today. It's as simple as that. The lads have got to look at themselves. Even the penalties, we missed three from four with top players.

"There is still positivity, we have players to come into the group and even today there was enough to suggest we can be a good side. Unfortunately, we failed at the top end of the pitch. I'm very disappointed but I also have a strong belief in how successful we can be."