All eyes will be on how VAR operates in Scottish football for the first time, with Kevin Clancy taking charge on the pitch and Willie Collum running the remote controls.

Years of training and preparation for officials will be put into action, and we have been told to expect some teething problems as everyone gets up to speed.

Hibs will have their biggest home crowd for 33 years after selling out Easter Road, which means the technology will be tested amid a febrile atmosphere. There could be fireworks.

On the pitch, there is intrigue too. Hibs boss Lee Johnson has been pretty scathing of his players after last week's 6-1 hammering at Celtic. He criticised "schoolboy" defending, and questioned whether his players have an inferiority complex against the Old Firm.

Johnson says he has since spoken to psychologists and believes his players were beaten before they even walked out onto the Celtic Park turf.

It's big talk from the manager whose team have now suffered back-to-back defeats. Will he get the required response?

As for St Johnstone, their positive start to the season has stalled recently. They've lost three in a row, albeit all by one goal and one of those was a last-gasp defeat by Celtic. Callum Davidson's side had a hold over Hibs for a spell, but they've not beaten them in five matches, losing four.

They could do with reversing that to steal a march on the three sides below them who play on Saturday.

