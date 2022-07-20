Marsch thinks the trip to Australia has been valuable: "The first two matches were good for us, a good test. We've worked on our fitness and we want to maximise the last three days while we're here. The guys are healthy and fit, and I think we're moving in the right direction."

Teenager Archie Gray, 16, is on the mend after being hurt against Aston Villa: “Archie is going to be on the pitch today - not training with the team but doing some individual work."

Marsch admitted Leeds may need to move on from main attacking target Charles de Ketelaere: "It’s been well documented that De Ketelaere was a goal of ours. But we’ve also moved on to other targets and we're trying to figure out the best fit if in the end, which is what we believe, he will not be available."

He is excited about the acquisition of 18-year-old Sonny Perkins: “He’s got qualities and is an explosive striker. He’s intelligent, has flexibility in the positions he plays and I’m looking forward to getting back and getting to know him more."