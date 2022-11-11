E﻿llie Thomason, BBC Sport

S﻿teve Davis has been speaking to the media before Wolves host Arsenal in the Premier League on Saturday.

H﻿ere are the key lines from the caretaker manager:

Matheus Nunes is back in the squad after a shoulder injury, but Jonny is a doubt with a hamstring strain.

D﻿avis said he spoke to Julen Lopetegui on Friday morning and will meet again later today.

O﻿n handing over to Lopetegui, Davis said: "We got the person we wanted to get in, which is great news. I look back on it as a really good experience, something I never dreamed would happen as a kid."

O﻿n Jose Sa's World Cup call-up, David said: "He is more than good enough to be called. We're delighted as a club."

T﻿he players who missed out on World Cup call-ups "ultimately have to get on with their careers and do better and get called up". He added: "Hopefully it drives them to do better."

H﻿e said Arsenal are "an outstanding team this season and nobody has really been able to stop them", but added "we will give everything we’ve got and see where that takes us".

