E﻿ngland manager Gareth Southgate has played down fitness concerns around Kalvin Phillips and Kyle Walker after selecting the paid in his 26-man squad for the World Cup.

P﻿hillips returned to action in Manchester City's Carabao Cup win over Chelsea on Wednesday, while Walker is overcoming surgery on a groin complaint.

"Kalvin played last night," said Southgate. "With him he’s free of injury. We are aware that he’s not going to be able to play seven 90 minutes, that won’t be possible.

"We’re going to have to build his fitness level. He is available and free of injury. We have Rice as a defensive midfielder and Hendo can play there but it’s not his first position. We don’t have a lot of cover for that role in the country. Kalvin is a super player and we feel he is a risk worth taking.

"Kyle is a little bit different in that he’s not back in full training yet but he’ll be available before the end of the group stage and he is progressing really well."