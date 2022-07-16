Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay admits this pre-season is among the toughest he has endured.

New boss Erik ten Hag is proving himself to be a demanding coach as he tries to instil the habits he hopes will drive United towards greater success.

"We have had some tough pre-seasons but this has been up there with the most difficult ones," said McTominay.

"It is an accumulation. It is getting miles into the legs and getting people accustomed to the work we want to do.

"There are a lot of different ideas and variations. He [Ten Hag] is very clear in meetings about what he wants us to do and how he wants to approach the games.

"It is important we take that message on board."