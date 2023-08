As Manchester City face Arsenal in Sunday's Community Shield, BBC Radio Manchester's We're Not Really Here podcast have been discussing the importance of winning the trophy.

City's Xtra's Lewis Brown wants City to pile trophies up under Pep Guardiola and has defended the fixture: "I like the Community Shield, I think it gets too much disrespect.

"Are you telling me you're happy for Arsenal to beat City? No, I want City to win, I want them to lift the trophy."

Listen to the full episode now on BBC Sounds