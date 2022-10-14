Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson could make his first league appearance for six weeks after returning from injury against Rangers on Wednesday.

Curtis Jones, who hasn't played since the Community Shield because of shin splints, might feature but Luis Diaz, Joel Matip and Trent Alexander-Arnold are still out.

Manchester City remain without John Stones because of a hamstring injury.

Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips are recovering from surgery.

Erling Haaland was left out against Copenhagen in midweek because of fatigue but manager Pep Guardiola says the striker and Bernardo Silva "feel good and are ready for Sunday".

W﻿ho do you think starts for the Reds?

P﻿redict the City XI