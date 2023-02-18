St Mirren 1-0 Ross County: What did the manager say

Ross County manager Malky Mackay tells BBC Scotland: "We didn't deserve anything. The first half-hour really let us down. After that, we came into it and huffed and puffed, had a few chances towards the end. The slow start really affected us. It's not like us, especially in the last few weeks.

"I thought we were really positive second half. We had plenty of balls in their box, it just didn't quite drop for us. When Gwion Edwards came on, and Owura came on, we started to impose ourselves. We needed to get a bit of energy into the game.

"I thought it was an ordering off. It wasn't a good challenge. If the player is where he should have been, he's tapping it into the net. I've no complaints.

"It leaves us in the same place as it did before the start of the game. It was an opportunity here today, but we've got to make sure we start better than we did. Spirit has never been an issue for us.