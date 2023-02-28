'I knew more chances would come' - Kyogo's self-belief pays off

Having passed up three chances, it would be easy to get frustrated, downhearted or let doubts seep into your thinking. Not Kyogo Furuhashi.

The Celtic striker sent a free header over the top as well as slashing a shot off target and losing control when through on Rangers keeper Allan McGregor during the first half of the Viaplay Cup final.

Undeterred, Kyogo knew more opportunities would come his way. And when they did, he made no mistake, tucking home passes from Greg Taylor and Reo Hatate to power his side 2-0 up.

It proved decisive as Celtic retained the trophy and Kyogo gleefully reflected on taking his haul to four goals in two triumphant League Cup finals.

“As long as I’m standing on the pitch, I knew more chances would come, so I’m just delighted to have scored two goals," said the beaming 28-year-old.

“I’m very happy. I want to say thank you to my team-mates for their support. They always give me good passes and I’m happy to score again.

“Rangers are very good opponents, it could have gone either way, but I’m just happy to score."

While Celtic were the better team for the majority of the final, they had to dig in after Alfredo Morelos cut the deficit.

“There were quite a few issues in the second half, so we’ve still got a lot to learn for the rest of the season," added Kyogo.