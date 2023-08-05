Amy Canavan, BBC Sport Scotland

Hopefully both sides have got this out of their system early on in the season and the game is never referred to again.

Livingston frustrated their visitors, and that's always to be expected at the Tony Macaroni. But David Martindale's side offered little signs of hope of their own.

Andrew Shinnie was bright in spells, while Bruce Anderson offered a different option before he was carried off.

That'll be one of Martindale's many concerns from this afternoon.