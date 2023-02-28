Lennon? Levein? Your views on who United should appoint

We asked who you think should take the reins at Dundee United as they seek to avoid relegation.

Here's a taste of what you had to say:

Jim: The practice of promoting coaches from within is a false economy. When a club like United is struggling, the malaise is throughout. The United management must surely now have learned that the problem starts at the top. United need fresh management from top down. They now need to spend real money on an experienced successful coach/manager. Neil Lennon?

Alan: It won't matter who we appoint for the rest of the season. This crop of players look like they are playing in a league two levels above where they should be. A complete rebuild is needed from the top down. Considering where we are, the January window was shocking. Supporters deserve better than what they are getting.

Don: I cannot believe the club is considering Craig Levein. I thought the club would have bigger aims.

Gavin: I think Lennon would keep United up. He'd be a great choice, but is he too expensive for United's hierarchy after several cheap and cheerful managers?

George: We need someone who can motivate this group of players. We also need to find a solid, tough-talking midfield player to protect the backline. Lennon would give them a boot up the backside and hopefully get them going, but would he take it?

Charlie: Absolutely dire. Get Levein in ASAP. He'll sort us out.

Shaun: Glad to see Liam Fox go but can't help but feel the problems lie much higher than the manager. Got a feeling Charlie Mulgrew will be appointed to save money, but myself and many more fans feel that he is part of the problem.

Anon: Not another short-term solution or youth coach coming through. We need a proven winner with experience of leading a team to survival and someone that can get the best out of what they have.

Ross: This season has been a shambles! Tony Asghar needs to be the next one to leave and give the manager’s job to Lennon.

Brian: Got to get rid of the dross players who have spat the dummy yet again. Ryan Edwards, Mulgrew etc have to be punted as they clearly don’t care based on their performances. The new manager has to be a no-nonsense type who will rebuild from a solid defence.

Steve: Lennon is surely a must for the vacant managerial position at Tannadice. He's a born winner and wouldn't stand for the lacklustre, unorganised, and pathetic displays that the players have been putting on this season.

Kenny: Lennon for the job. If they appoint Mulgrew that's the cheap option again and basically accepting relegation.

Anon: Lennon is so bad, don't get him. We should get Tam Courts back.