Wolves 1-0 Chelsea: What Lopetegui said

Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui speaking to BBC Sport MOTD: "We are happy of course because I think we deserved to win against a very good team. We are happy because the team has worked very very hard, they believe and then we have three points more. Now we have to continue because in front of us we have a lot of tough work to do but we are happy for today of course."

On staying focused: "Always the win is important but we have had good, happy days like today, (and) bad days like Leeds so we have to balance it really because I think it's gonna be the same for the next matches. We have eight matches in front of us, now we have to put the focus into Brentford - it's a fantastic team -with a fantastic season - and put the focus 100% into each match. I don't know another way to compete in the Premier League."