David de Gea says Manchester United's 7-0 defeat at Anfield on Sunday was "a disastrous moment for us" but remains optimistic with "many opportunities to look ahead".

The keeper took to Twitter, external after the loss and said: "I know these messages don’t sit well on such a day.

"This was a disastrous moment for us and these results shouldn’t happen, especially with the journey we are all on.

"We have a duty to this club, a responsibility to represent the badge but we have many opportunities to look ahead, many games coming fast and we have to focus on these."

Luke Shaw said the result was completely unacceptable and told MUTV: "Out there on the pitch, I felt embarrassed for us players, for the fans who were supporting us and who were watching at home.

"To watch that second half, I can only apologise for that, us, as players, have to own it, we have to stand up and accept that it was nowhere near good enough.

"It was completely unacceptable. Our standards have clearly dropped since we won that trophy and, in the last couple of games, we haven’t been our normal selves – we need to find the good things we were doing before and bring them back, because this hurts a lot and it’s really unacceptable what we did in that second half.

"We showed no personality and no mentality. For a big team to come here, we need to do better."