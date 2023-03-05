Liverpool 7-0 Manchester United: What Ten Hag said

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag, speaking to MOTD: "I think we played a decent first half. One mistake in organisation just before half-time. Second half it was just not us. It was not our standards. We didn't play as a team. It was unprofessional. Yes [I am angry]. Definitely.

"I am surprised because I have seen the last weeks and months this team is resilient and has a winning attitude. Second half we didn't have a winning attitude at all. We didn't stick to the plan and we didn't do our jobs.

"We didn't track back and it was really unprofessional. We have seen in the past we can bounce back. After Brentford, after Manchester City. This is definitely a strong setback and is unacceptable. I'm really disappointed and angry about it.

"It is a reality check. We have to take this strong."