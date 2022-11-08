Matt Cooper, Talking Wolves, external

Wolves finally announced a successor to Bruno Lage last week in the shape of Julen Lopetegui - but we should not just be relying on the 'new manager bounce' to avoid relegation.

Lopetegui, who's been Fosun’s first choice for a number of years now, had previously turned down Wolves twice but has now opted to move to Molineux to try to rescue the club from looming relegation.

The former Real Madrid and Spain manager will now face arguably the toughest test of his career as Wolves are struggling for goals, confidence and most importantly points. Appointing such an esteemed manager should give the players a bit of a lift and hopefully Lopetegui will be able to get to work with those players who aren’t travelling to Qatar, during the World Cup period.

As current interim manager Steve Davis has stated, Lopetegui will need to be backed in January by the club to give Wolves the best chance of survival. It remains to be seen whether Fosun will back the new boss - especially considering how notoriously hard it is to recruit in January and the fact the club spent well over £100m+ in the summer.