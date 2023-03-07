Chelsea head coach Graham Potter showed "bravery" to ensure his side came away with three points against Leeds United on Saturday.

That's the view of former Blues academy player Sam Parkin, who was speaking on BBC Radio London's The Far Post podcast.

After a run of form that had seen the west London club go without a win since mid-January, Parkin felt the reaction on the pitch to the goal and at full-time wasn't one of players who "don't care".

"They knew the magnitude of that game. It looked like a group of players behind their manager and really pleased they were able to get those three points."

After Potter took off Raheem Sterling and Joao Felix midway through the second half for two defensive midfielders, there was some discontent among the supporters at Stamford Bridge.

Parkin found the changes "bizarre" at the time, but said he understands why they had to be made.

"The bigger picture was that if Graham Potter's side was to concede in those last 10 minutes, I think the noise would have been so great it may have even been irrelevant what happened against Borussia Dortmund.

"Imagine what that ground would have been like if it had finished 1-1 after those changes? It was a massive call from the manager, but in the wake of a win you have got to say well done.

"That was such bravery and now they go into the Borussia Dortmund game with a bit of spring in their step, with a bit of confidence to overturn it."

