Analysis: Arsenal 2-1 Nottingham Forest

Emily Salley, BBC Sport

A win against Arsenal was enough on the penultimate weekend of last season to secure Nottingham Forest’s Premier League status for another year.

However, Steve Coopers’ side didn’t have the same luck this time around and were second best to Gunners in every department.

Forest started brightly and should have had the opener when Brennan Johnson found himself through on goal, only for him to fire the ball high and wide.

After that it was all Arsenal, with Gabriel Martinelli able to waltz through the Forest defence for the home side’s first while Bukayo Saka was left unchallenged as he leashed his curling strike into the top corner of the net.

It wasn’t until Forest’s top scorer from last season Taiwo Awoniyi and new signing Anthony Elanga, who joined from Manchester United for £15m, came on in the second half that Forest roared to life.

There were promising signs of what’s to come from the Sweden international as he drove into the box and squared the ball across goal for Awoniyi, who bagged a goal for a fifth Premier League game in a row.