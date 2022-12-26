Analysis: Crystal Palace 0-3 Fulham

It is easy to say that the red cards were the reason for Crystal Palace's defeat, but Patrick Vieira cannot hide behind them.

When Tyrick Mitchell was sent off, Fulham had already settled into their rhythm and taken the lead. Jordan Ayew was unlucky when hitting the bar minutes earlier, but that moment was the only one that suggested the home side were at all competitive until that point.

After the break, Fulham continued their intensity and wouldn't allow a route back in for Palace. James Tomkins' red, when already on a booking, was a moment of madness that killed any chance of a resurgence.

Fulham had two great chances before Tim Ream and Aleksandar Mitrovic added to Bobby de Cordova-Reid's opener, just summing up their dominance.

Vieira said this was one of his worst days as Palace boss - it is easy to see why.

Harry De Cosemo, BBC Sport