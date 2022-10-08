'It's unreal. It's surreal' - Broja

Chelsea goalscorer Armando Broja: "It's always a wait when they check for a possible offside. I was keeping my fingers crossed but I thought I had timed my run well.

"Thanks to the fans for the support. It’s unreal, I’ve been waiting for my first goal. It's a surreal moment. I can't put it into words. Onto Tuesday now. It was a good performance.

"Everyone knows at one of the biggest clubs in the world there will be competition. It helps us all develop as players. We have a big squad, everyone is needed at all times."